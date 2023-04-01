Police Enhance Security at Miami-Dade Youth Fair After Stampede

The annual Miami-Dade County Youth Fair is known for being fun for all ages, offering a variety of exciting activities and attractions. From rides to food, attendees say there's something for everyone at the fair.

However, investigators say the fun came to a halt last week when a group of kids started running and caused a panic that sent crowds scattering and left a few people with minor injuries.

NBC6 spoke to a man who said he was caught in the midst of the panic.

“Apparently at that moment we went to grab our family and look for the most alternate area, which was to break the fence between various people and crossing children, families and women fainting,” said the man in Spanish.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

As a result, Miami-Dade Police has announced that it is taking measures to ensure the safety of all fairgoers this weekend.

Police say that their officers will not only be on the ground but also in watchtowers to keep an eye out for any potential issues.

"Large crowds will be monitored. We are working closely with the Miami Youth Fair management to enforce the code of conduct expected from attendees," Miami-Dade Police said in part. "We will not tolerate any disorderly or disruptive behavior that endangers others. These individuals will be removed from the fairgrounds immediately and/or arrested for criminal activity."