Police, Family Continue Search for Missing South Florida Youth Basketball Coach

Police and concerned friends continue their search for a missing youth basketball coach from South Florida who has not been seen in nearly a week.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports 31-year-old Makuach Yak went missing from near his Delray Beach home last Saturday morning.

"Rain or shine, I've been out here since Saturday night and I'm not going to stop until we find him," Nyadow Chol, who said she's close friends with Yak, said. “Very out of character for him. He’s not like this at all. He’s the one checking up on everybody.”

Friends spent Thursday searching a 2-mile radius around Yak’s home.

"Everybody that interacts with him will literally tell you that he just, he brings a light to everyone around him," Bidong Yak, Makuach’s younger brother, said. "My dad. He’s our male role model, so he’s kind of the one that’s really holding his composure, but my mom is really the one that is going through it because that’s her baby right there. He’s her first born."

Delray Beach Police have not released any details on if Yak could be in danger.

He is 6’4” and was last seen wearing a purple shirt. Anyone with information is asked to call Delray Beach Police.