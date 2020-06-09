Police, Family Search for Answers in Miami Beach Woman’s Murder

Police and family members are searching for answers after a Miami Beach woman was found murdered in her apartment.

The husband of 38-year-old Aubrey Figg discovered her body in their South Beach apartment last week, and now there are more questions than answers about what happened to her.

"This had to have been planned, especially the time of day they must have known her husband was at work," mother Judith Malloy told reporters Monday.

Figg had recently graduated from Miami-Dade College, and family members said she was set on getting a master's in speech pathology.

Instead, she will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

"She was the sweetest soul, everybody, I mean, if you go on her Facebook page and see, I mean everybody loved her here on South Beach," aunt Diane Fletcher said.

Authorities remain tight-lipped about the investigation but a police report said that when emergency responders arrived at the scene, they found Figg unresponsive with a laceration on her neck.

"The people should know these things are happening in the neighborhood. That something like this can happen at whatever time, it was in the daytime," Malloy said. "How they picked her out I have no idea. We don't know if this is random or it was planned."

The Miami-Dade medical examiner listed the cause of death as homicide with multiple injuries.