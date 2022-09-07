Police, Family Seek Answers in Deadly June Shooting at Aventura Apartment Complex

It's been over three months since a Miami father was shot outside of a birthday party at an Aventura apartment complex and died at the hospital days later.

Now, police and the victim's family are making a public call for help in the case.

Officers handed out flyers Wednesday at the complex located near Northeast 195th Street and 10th Avenue, where Robert Guillaume was shot on June 27th. He died at the hospital on July 2nd.

"I don't know who shot him because he had a problem with nobody," his mother said while fighting back tears.

Police said Guillaume was shot after a confrontation and collapsed in a nearby roadway, where the suspected shooter took his jewelry before going back into the complex.

One of the items taken was a custom made chain with the word "Dinero" on an attached portion. Family said he was shot just a hour after dropping off his daughter.

"I mean I have to deal with it every day just trying to be a mother, and explain to her a lot of questions," his mother said. "I mean she’s 8-years-old.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. There is a $5,000 reward for information in the case that can lead to an arrest.