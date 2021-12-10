Police, Family Seek Answers in January Shooting That Killed 2 Men in NW Miami-Dade

The family of two men who were killed in a double shooting in northwest Miami-Dade nearly a year ago are speaking out to ask for the public's help in finding the killer.

Pernell Hart and Darren Kleckley were shot and killed in the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and Northwest 66th Street near Liberty City back on Jan. 8 of this year.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

According to police, someone walked up and opened fire and shot and killed Hart, 45, and Kleckley, 54.

Detectives said they have received some tips but don’t have a motive and don’t believe the gunman knew the victims.

On Friday, Kleckley’s twin brother and widow met with reporters and asked the public for help.

"This is someone who wanted to make a difference in the community and a change where he lived or where he liked to be around," Darryl KLeckley said of his brother.

Family members said the area where Kleckley was shot was where he would go to meet with young men and talk with them about life in general and urge them to do some good.

"It is not the best area to be in, but it is the area that people need to hear or see someone positive," Darryl Kleckley said. "We need to change our society and this is what he was trying to accomplish, which he was accomplishing."

A reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the double shooting. Anyone with info is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.