Florida

Police Fatally Shoot Armed Woman Who ‘Ambushed' Them in Tallahassee Park: Deputies

Officers and a deputy with the Leon County Sheriff's Office were in the park when the woman “ambushed law enforcement and opened fire on them,” the department said.

By The Associated Press

Google Earth

Police in a Florida park fatally shot an armed woman who “ambushed” them as they were searching for a drug investigation suspect, officials said.

The shooting happened at Tom Brown Park in Tallahassee about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Police responded to the park after receiving a report that the person they were looking for, a man, was seen there, according to a department news release Friday.

Officers and a deputy with the Leon County Sheriff's Office were in the park when the woman “ambushed law enforcement and opened fire on them,” the department said. The officers and deputy returned fire and she was struck. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

No police officers were injured and there is no threat to public safety, the news release said.

A police department spokesperson said the drug investigation suspect was taken into custody at the park, the Tallahassee Democrat reported. It wasn't immediately clear if there was a connection between the man and the woman.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaLeon Countypolice involved shooting
