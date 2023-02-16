Police Fatally Shoot Man During SWAT Confrontation at NW Miami-Dade Home

A man who police said threatened family members with a gun was shot and killed by officers during a SWAT situation at a northwest Miami-Dade home early Thursday, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the home in the 1300 block of Northwest 102nd Street around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call from a resident about a domestic dispute involving a man threatening family members with a gun.

When officers arrived, two family members were waiting for officers outside and told the officers that the armed suspect was barricaded in the house, Miami-Dade Police Det. Alvaro Zabaleta said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The department's Special Response Team and negotiators responded and attempted to speak with the man, but could not get him to come out of the home, Zabaleta said.

"They made multiple attempts to make communication with this individual for several hours, it was unsuccessful," Zabaleta said. "At the time that it was determined to make entry into the house, that's when our members of the Special Response Team, there was a confrontation with the subject and shots were fired. the subject unfortunately was deceased on the scene."

Zabaleta said one officer fired, and it was unknown if the suspect shot at officers.

No officers were injured in the incident. The 22-year-old suspect's identity wasn't released.

Footage showed Special Response Team officers breaking through a window at the home, followed by gunshots.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.