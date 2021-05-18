Police Find Car Matching Description in Hit-and-Run That Left Miami Teen Jogger Dead

A car matching the description of the one sought in a hit-and-run that left a Miami teen jogger dead over the weekend was found Tuesday.

The badly damaged sedan was found not far from the 79th Street Causeway, near where 16-year-old Diani Gomez Sanchez was struck and killed.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The car, which had a cracked windshield and dents on its passenger side, was taken from the scene by Miami Police. Officials haven't confirmed that it was the car they've been looking for in connection with the case.

Family Photo

The remains of Sanchez were found Sunday night by a relative off the Causeway near Pelican Harbor Marina. Her family and law enforcement had been searching for her since she disappeared Saturday morning after she went out for a jog.

Police had originally suspected the teen was slain, but by Monday afternoon they had determined she had been struck by a gray or silver car that fled the scene.

A car matching the description of the one sought in a hit-and-run that left a Miami teen jogger dead over the weekend was found Tuesday.

The badly damaged sedan was found not far from the 79th Street Causeway, near where 16-year-old Diani Gomez Sanchez was struck and killed.

The car, which had a cracked windshield and dents on its passenger side, was taken from the scene by Miami Police. Officials haven't confirmed that it was the car they've been looking for in connection with the case.

The remains of Sanchez were found Sunday night by a relative off the Causeway near Pelican Harbor Marina. Her family and law enforcement had been searching for her since she disappeared Saturday morning after she went out for a jog.

Police had originally suspected the teen was slain, but by Monday afternoon they had determined she had been struck by a gray or silver car that fled the scene.