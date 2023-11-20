Police find guns, stolen car and home riddled with bullets after Hollywood shooting

Police discovered multiple guns, a stolen car and a home riddled with bullets after a shooting in an upscale Hollywood neighborhood early Monday.

Hollywood Police officials said officers responded to the shooting in the South Lake area near Jefferson Street and South 11th Avenue around 1 a.m.

Officers didn't find anyone injured but did find multiple guns and a stolen vehicle that had been ditched in the neighborhood.

Nearby, officers found the windows of a home riddled with bullet holes.

Neighbors, who said the home is an Airbnb, reported hearing multiple gunshots.

"Probably ten gunshots, and then maybe a little pause and then another couple after that," said one neighbor, who didn't want to be identified.

Police are still investigating what may have led to the shooting.