Police find man dead after apparent stabbing in West Little River  

Miami-Dade Police are investigating a possible homicide after finding an adult male apparently stabbed on Sunday morning.

NBC6

Miami-Dade Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death Sunday morning in the West Little River neighborhood.

Officers arrived at the scene in the area of Northwest 92nd Street and 31st Avenue around 8 a.m.

The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Family members identified him as Nelson, but did not give a last name.

One man was detained for questioning to determine his involvement in the incident.

Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Bureau is investigating the incident.

