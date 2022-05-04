Police Find Missing Hialeah Child Reportedly Taken by Mother

Police in the city of Hialeah have found a missing child who had not been seen in two weeks after reportedly being taken by her mother.

Hialeah Police said in a release that five-year-old Khloe Rojas was taken by her mother, 25-year-old Kimberly Ramirez, from New York to Miami in September 2021 and never returned.

Rojas' father was able to obtain a court order for custody and went to the child's school on April 19th, but was unable to see the child over issues with his documents. When he returned on April 28th with the proper documents, the schools said neither Rojas or Ramirez had been seen.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., Hialeah Police said Rojas was found. Police did not release her condition or say if Ramirez was with her at the time.

