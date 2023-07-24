Police find parent of young girl found wandering alone with dog in Fort Lauderdale

Police have found the parent of a young girl who was found wandering alone with a dog in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood Monday morning.

The girl was found shortly before 8 a.m. in the 800 block of East Evanston Circle, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said.

Police said she's around 5 years old, and was wearing a yellow dress, socks and no shoes. She was accompanied by a female French bulldog.

https://twitter.com/ftlauderdalepd/status/1683482283301371912

Officials said the girl's parents saw her photo in media reports and immediately contacted police.

The girl was reunited with the parent but an investigation was ongoing.