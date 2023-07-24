Fort Lauderdale

Police find parent of young girl found wandering alone with dog in Fort Lauderdale

The girl was found shortly before 8 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Evanston Circle, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said.

By Brian Hamacher

Fort Lauderdale Police

Police have found the parent of a young girl who was found wandering alone with a dog in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood Monday morning.

The girl was found shortly before 8 a.m. in the 800 block of East Evanston Circle, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said.

Police said she's around 5 years old, and was wearing a yellow dress, socks and no shoes. She was accompanied by a female French bulldog.

https://twitter.com/ftlauderdalepd/status/1683482283301371912
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Officials said the girl's parents saw her photo in media reports and immediately contacted police.

The girl was reunited with the parent but an investigation was ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Fort LauderdaleBroward County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us