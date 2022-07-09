Indian River County

Police: Florida Woman Hides Mother's Body in Freezer

The woman, 64, was arrested Thursday and also charged with tampering with evidence

By Associated Press

NBC 5 News

A Florida woman was charged with failing to report her mother's death more than two months after the woman's body was found in a freezer in the home they shared.

The woman, 64, was arrested Thursday and also charged with tampering with evidence. Her 93-year-old mother's body was found after a welfare check was conducted in late April, according to the Sebastian Police Department's Facebook page. The daughter told investigators she bought the deep freezer and put her mother's body in it so she could keep receiving her disability payments.

The department said an investigation showed the woman died of natural causes and that she was dead for two weeks before her body was put in the freezer. Investigators searching the property found a heavily stained mattress hidden in thick brush and covered with cut palm leaves, police said.

The woman was being held in the Indian River County jail on $10,000 bond. Online jail records didn't list a lawyer for her.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Indian River CountyFlorida Womanbody in freezerwoman charged
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us