Police Forces Debut Pink Cars for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Miami-Dade Police Department unveiled a new look to their cruisers on Wednesday, hoping to both honor those lives lost to breast cancer and raise money for those battling the disease and their families.

To the sound of bird chirping and the clouds making way for sunrise, officers took part in the annual Go Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness celebration by debuting the pink vehicles for the month of October.

“We thought it was a very fitting scene to do it here,” said Maj. David De La Espriella from the Miami-Dade Chiefs of Police Association.

The pink cruisers, which will be seen outside several stations as well as patrolling the streets, were lined up along the beach to serve as a backdrop for the officers who stood side by side with women who have battled breast cancer and their families.

“The studies show that when it is caught early, there is a greater chance of survival,” said De La Espriella. “So, it’s important that there is awareness to help find a cure.”

While these officers hope to meet their goal of donations and continue to build awareness, three Miami-Dade Police officers this year will also participate in the American Cancer Society event Real Men Wear Pink.

“Each of us is committed to raise a certain amount,” De La Espriella. “The American Cancer Society needs to help these women fight this disease.”

The officers have gone past their initial goal of reaching $20,000. If you would like to donate, click on this link.