‘They heard my cries': Police help rescue residents after fire engulfs home in Miami-Dade

The Miami-Dade Police Department responded just before 1 a.m. Sunday to reports of a house fire at 12268 SW 217 Street

By Monica Galarza

Four people are grateful to be alive Sunday after an early morning fire erupted at a house in Miami-Dade.

The Miami-Dade Police Department responded just before 1 a.m. Sunday to reports of a house fire at 12268 SW 217 Street.

Upon arrival, they discovered the house was fully engulfed and found the residents of the home had evacuated. 

A second resident, while evacuating, was assisted to safety by responding units. 

Officers then went to the rear entrance of the home and helped evacuate two more people, police said. 

"There was smoke coming from the other side and the bedroom," resident Vera Everett told NBC6. "I was asking for someone to please help me. Help me to get out. They heard my cries and helped me to get out."

The woman told NBC6 she was taken out of her wheelchair by a fellow resident, Ron, who carried her 'like a baby' out of the burning building.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue then responded, extinguished the flames, and provided medical care to the occupants on scene. No one was transported to the hospital for care.

Police later confirmed with the homeowner that there were only four people staying in the home, and everyone was accounted for. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has assumed the investigation, and the American Red Cross responded and was providing assistance to the residents displaced.

