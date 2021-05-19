Police Hope Video, $12K Reward Will Help Solve Lauderhill Watch Robbery Murder

Police are hoping surveillance video and a $12,000 reward will help them solve the murder of a man who was shot during a watch robbery in Lauderhill.

The incident happened around 4:25 a.m. on Feb. 1 in the 3400 block of Northwest 13th Street.

Lauderhill Police said the victim, Michael Leslie, had just gotten home and was at his front door when two men approached him from behind with guns drawn.

Surveillance footage showed Leslie trying to give the men his watch and other items before one of the suspects hit him in the head with a handgun, and the camera stopped filming.

Two other cameras in the area showed the suspects chasing Leslie before he was eventually shot.

Officers responding to the shooting found Leslie unresponsive about 100 yards from the original robbery location. He was taken to Broward Health medical Center where he later died.

Police said the suspects fled the scene with Leslie's watch in a dark blue compact car.

In addition to a $5,000 Crime Stoppers tip, family members and others have donated $7,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 954-493-TIPS.