Police Hope Video Will Help Find Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Man in Hollywood

Police are hoping new surveillance footage will help them find a hit-and-run driver who killed a man in Hollywood earlier this week.

The crash happened just after 5:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 5800 block of Thomas Street.

Hollywood Police officials said officers were called out to the area for reports of a pedestrian lying in the roadway and found 36-year-old Luis Armando Ortiz.

Ortiz had severe injuries that were consistent with a hit-and-run, police said.

He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Surveillance footage released by police on Friday showed the vehicle believed to be involved, which police said is a possibly mid-2000s light-colored Honda CR-V, with front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.