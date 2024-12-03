Police ID 2 men killed in Hollywood baby shower shooting as suspect search continues

The two men killed in a weekend shooting outside a Hollywood venue where a baby shower and wedding anniversary celebration had just ended were identified by police Tuesday as investigators continue their search for suspects.

Taron Nicks and Octavis Jackson, both 44, were killed in the shooting outside Jaycee Hall early Sunday, Hollywood Police said in a news release.

Four people were hit by gunfire in the shooting, which happened around 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the venue in the 2900 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

Four people were shot, two of them killed, outside a Hollywood venue where a baby shower just ended early Sunday morning.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene while the other three people were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where the second man died.

One victim remains in the intensive care unit, while the other was released from ICU but still recovering.

It was about 30 minutes after the baby shower ended when police said an altercation outside the venue led to gunfire.

The manager of the venue said around 80 people were present, celebrating the shower and a couple's 10th anniversary.

Police are still investigating what exactly led up to the shooting, and whether any of the baby shower attendees were injured or involved.

Authorities said they have identified several persons of interest, but as of Tuesday night, no arrests have been made.

Investigators put out a be-on-the-lookout alert to officers Sunday for a vehicle with occupants that might have information on the shooting.

According to a GoFundMe, Jackson was a Miami Gardens resident and father.

Octavis Jackson

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 954-764-4357.