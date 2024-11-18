Police ID 2 women killed in crash in NW Miami-Dade that also killed man and boy

Police have identified two women who were killed in a three-vehicle crash in northwest Miami-Dade over the weekend that also killed a man and boy.

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 72nd Avenue and Northwest 74th Street.

The three adults and juvenile were in a sedan that was involved in the crash, Miami-Dade Police said.

A man and women were pronounced dead at the scene, while another woman and the boy were rushed to local hospitals where they died from their injuries.

On Monday, police identified the two women as 29-year-old Liudila Lara Rodriguez and 48-year-old Lainey Guarita Rodriguez.

The identities of the other two victims haven't been released.

Footage from the scene showed one vehicle with major damage, next to a pickup truck that was also damaged. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.