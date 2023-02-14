Police ID Driver Accused of Miami Gardens Hit-and-Run That Killed 2 FMU Students

A driver accused of killing two Florida Memorial University students in Miami Gardens before fleeing the scene on foot has been identified by police.

Jerome Harrell, 35, was still being treated for injuries he suffered after fleeing the scene, Miami Gardens Police officials said Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Corrections File image of Jerome Harrell

He's expected to be booked into jail after he's medically cleared by doctors.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

It's unknown what exact charges Harrell will face in the crash, which happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 16300 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue.

Police said the two young women were walking southbound in the roadway when they were struck by a silver Infiniti.

The driver got out of the car and fled the scene on foot but was taken into custody a short time later, police said.

Both women were pronounced dead on the scene. Police haven't released their identities but family members and loved ones identified the victims as 19-year-old Asiyanna Green and another woman named Sharaiyah.

Courtesy Asiyanna Green and Sharaiya

Family members said both women were freshmen at Florida Memorial University.