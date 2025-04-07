Police ID man and woman dead after murder-suicide shooting at Fort Lauderdale home

Police have identified the man and woman who died after a murder-suicide shooting at a Fort Lauderdale home last week that left a third person hospitalized.

The shooting happened Friday morning at a home in the 4500 block of Twin Lakes Boulevard.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I just heard what sounded like gunshots and screaming," a man said in a 911 call from the shooting released by police on Monday. "I just heard it and it just sounded like the lady that was screaming said 'someone call the police.'"

In a statement Monday, Fort Lauderdale Police said 28-year-old Carlos Reyes arrived at the home and shot two people before turning the gun on himself.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

One of the victim, 24-year-old Michelle Rodriguez, was killed at the scene. The second victim, a male, remains hospitalized, police said.

Reyes was hospitalized but later died from his injuries.

Police haven't released any information on the connection between Reyes and Rodriguez or the other victim.

A neighbor who has lived in the neighborhood for 50 years said a family lived in the home, but she did not know them well.

Another neighbor identified one of the victims in the hospital as Ryan Kruse, a man in his early 20s who lives at the house.

An investigation was ongoing.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.