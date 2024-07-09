Police ID man and woman killed in Fort Lauderdale drive-by shooting that injured 2-year-old

Police have identified the man and woman killed in a drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale Monday night that left a 2-year-old and two other people injured as they search for whoever is responsible.

The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. near the 800 block of Northwest 10th Terrace.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded to the area after receiving multiple 911 calls and a ShotSpotter alert.

"I need the police, you heard me? I need the police," a man tells a dispatcher in a 911 call from the shooting, as a child can be heard screaming in the background.

When officers arrived, they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds, including the 2-year-old and four adults.

A woman, identified by police on Tuesday as 28-year-old Tiarra Holliday, of Plantation, was pronounced dead at the scene.

One man who was shot, 45-year-old Sheldon Lawrence, of Fort Lauderdale, died at a local hospital.

The 2-year-old and two adults who were injured were treated for non-life threatening injuries. Their identities haven't been released.

Police said there were initial reports that a sixth person was injured but said that information was determined to be inaccurate.

Investigators determined that it was a drive-by shooting and that the suspect or suspects immediately fled the area.

Police are seeking the suspects and are asking anyone with information to call them at 954-828-5931.