Police ID man and woman killed, woman's son injured in apparent murder-suicide in Coral Gables

Police have identified the man and woman who were killed and the woman's son who was injured in an apparent murder-suicide shooting in Coral Gables on Thursday.

Lusine Melikyan, 41, and Matthew Vincent Roll, 60, were killed in the shooting while 20-year-old Suren Mkrtchyan survived, Miami-Dade Police said Friday.

Coral Gables Police responded to the scene at an apartment building at 320 block of Granello Avenue around 9:40 a.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting.

Miami-Dade Police officials said Mkrtchyan had called 911 to report he was shot and that two others had been shot in an apartment.

When officers arrived, they found Melikyan and Roll shot to death, along with the wounded Mkrtchyan.

Mkrtchyan was rushed to Jackson South Hospital where he underwent surgery and was in critical but stable condition, police said.

Police said Roll was believed to be the shooter, and that he and Melikyan were in some sort of domestic partnership.

Mkrtchyan is Melikyan's son, police said.

Records showed Roll and Melikyan had just closed a bankruptcy case in federal court.

Police haven't released a possible motive for the shooting but said it remains under investigation.