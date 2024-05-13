Miami Gardens

Police ID man found shot to death in Miami Gardens with hands tied and bag on his head

The body of 38-year-old Christopher Lee Henry was found around 8:15 a.m. Friday in the area of the 3900 block of Northwest 207th Drive in the Carol City neighborhood

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police have identified a man who was found shot to death with his hands bound and a bag over his head on a canal bank in a Miami Gardens neighborhood last week.

The body of 38-year-old Christopher Lee Henry was found around 8:15 a.m. Friday in the area of the 3900 block of Northwest 207th Drive in the Carol City neighborhood.

Miami Gardens Police officials said Henry was found with multiple gunshot wounds, and had his hands tied behind his back and his face covered with a plastic bag.

Police said the motive for the shooting was unknown and there was no suspect information.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to a flyer released by police on Monday, a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the incident.

Miami Gardens Police
Christopher Lee Henry

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Miami Gardens
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us