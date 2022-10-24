Miami

Police ID Motorcyclist Shot and Killed on I-95 in Miami, Continue Search for Gunman

Oscar Garcia, 22, was shot in the southbound lanes of I-95 near 79th Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Miami Police officials said

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police have identified a motorcyclist who was shot and killed on Interstate 95 in Miami as they continue their search for the gunman responsible.

Oscar Garcia, 22, was shot in the southbound lanes of I-95 near 79th Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Miami Police officials said.

Authorities who responded to the scene found Garcia lying on the ground beside his black motorcycle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators believe Garcia was passing the 79th Street exit when someone opened fire on him.

No arrests have been made and detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

