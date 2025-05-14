North Miami Beach

Police ID suspect wanted for shooting multiple rounds at victims in North Miami Beach

Jose Noel Gonzalez, also known as "Pito," is wanted for two counts of attempted murder in connection with the March 7 shooting

Police have identified a suspect who they say was caught on camera firing multiple gunshots at two people in North Miami Beach back in March.

Jose Noel Gonzalez, also known as "Pito," is wanted for two counts of attempted murder in connection with the March 7 shooting in the 1700 block of Northeast 162nd Street, according to North Miami Beach Police.

North Miami Beach Police
Officers responded to the area after midnight after ShotSpotter reports of nine rounds of gunfire. There, they found two victims without any visible injuries.

The victims told police they were sitting in their car when they were approached by the suspect, who shot multiple rounds into their vehicle.

Surveillance video from the scene showed Gonzalez getting out of a car and walking in one direction, shooting his gun.

The motive of the shooting was unknown.

Gonzalez, 37, is 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Det. Exclusa via email at Zoila.Exclusa@nmbpd.org or 305-949-5500 ext. 2834.

North Miami Beach
