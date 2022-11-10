Police Identify 10-Year-Old Child Fatally Shot by Sibling at NE Miami-Dade Home

Police have identified the 10-year-old child who died after he was shot by his 13-year-old sibling on Thursday at a home in northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded after 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Ives Dairy Road, where they found 10-year-old Shemarion Burse with a gunshot wound to the torso.

He was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died, police said.

“We have a 10-year-old child that lost his life because of a firearm that perhaps wasn’t handled in a responsible way," said Miami-Dade Police Director Alvaro Zabaleta.

Police said Burse was one of five siblings inside the home when the deadly gunshot rang out. No adults were inside the house when the boy was shot because the children’s parents were working at the time.

A child died after he was shot in the torso at a home in northeast Miami-Dade. NBC 6's Ryan Nelson reports

Investigators said Burse's mother Tiffany Callaway is a Miami-Dade Corrections officer.

In a GoFundMe page, Callaway said her son went by the nickname “Fat Boy," and that he was "loving, playful and always there to put a smile on your face when you needed it."

"Imaging life without him is something we never thought we’d have to do as a family," she said.

On Friday, investigators learned that Burse's 13-years-old sibling obtained the firearm from inside a firearm case that was in the master bedroom closet.

While he was handling the firearm, police say he accidentally discharged it, striking Burse in the torso.

“Only goes to show it can impact anybody in the community," Zabaleta said.

They're investigating who the gun belonged to and whether it was properly secured before it ended up in the hands of one of the children.

Currently no charges are expected to be filed.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.