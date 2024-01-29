Police identify 17-year-old killed in drive-by shooting that left girlfriend injured in Miramar

Miramar Police has identified the 17-year-old boy who was killed in a drive-by shooting on University Drive that left his girlfriend critically injured Sunday night.

Johnnie Henderson, 17, was killed last night in a drive-by shooting that occurred at 7:52 PM on the 3600 block of S. University Drive. Anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or has any information about what occurred is urged to contact @crimestoppers2 at 954-493-TIPS. You… pic.twitter.com/th9SKFUkxN — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) January 29, 2024

Miramar Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 3600 S University Drive just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a white Hyundai Sonata riddled with bullets with a boyfriend and girlfriend, both 17 years old, sitting inside.

Police said the couple was headed southbound when someone in another car started shooting at them.

“Right now it’s too early to speculate the motive behind this," said Miramar Police spokesperson Tania Rues. "We don’t know if this was the intended target or not and that’s why it’s crucial someone come forward, someone who has information so we can look into this further and apprehend the people who are responsible for this.”

Both South Florida teens were initially rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital, but the boyfriend, identified by police as Johnnie Henderson, did not survive his injuries. His girlfriend is expected to survive.

Henderson was a running back at Carol City High School and this last year at American Senior High School.

“That’s tragic to me," said former football coach Greg Burton. "He was a great young kid. They always say he was one of the good ones, to us. He was one of the good ones."

At this time, authorities have not released the identity of Henderson's girlfriend and said they don't have a description of the shooter or even the car where the shots came from.

“There are just no words. Unfortunately there seems to be little regard for human life," Rues said. “We’re talking about two 17-year-olds that one is deceased and the other one, her life will never be the same.”

At this time, police said there is a $5,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.