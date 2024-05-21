Police identify 20-year-old woman fatally shot in North Miami Beach

A 20-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting in North Miami Beach on Friday night.

The incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. near Northeast 22nd Avenue and 163rd Street. Police found two victims at the Marathon gas station and McDonald's located at that address.

Officers confirmed that one of the victims, now identified as Junisha Niclasse, was killed while another person was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. On Saturday, authorities reported that the surviving victim was recovering after undergoing surgery.

Credit: North Miami Beach Police Department

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by NBC6 shows one of the victims sitting in front of the McDonald's, as police and paramedics rush over to help.

Video from the scene showed a black Mercedes with bullet holes and shattered glass in a roped off area.

Witnesses told NBC6 they didn't hear any gunshots in the parking lot, but saw a man drive up to the gas station and run inside the McDonald's yelling for help.

Police have not released the names of any suspect or suspects or a motive. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.