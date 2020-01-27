Police Identify Alleged Suspect Behind Hialeah Stabbing

Police have identified the suspect they say stabbed a man to death near a Hialeah waste pickup station Saturday morning.

According to Hialeah Police, 35-year-old Lazaro Torres was arrested for the murder.

Officers arrived at the scene near 3840 Northwest 37th Court just before 6 a.m., where they say they found one man laying on the ground after being stabbed. That victim, identified by police as Corey Allen, was pronounced dead at the scene by Hialeah Fire Rescue.

In an arrest report, Torres is said to be a co-worker of Allen. The two worked at Waste Connections.

The incident began when Allen confronted Torres over rumors regarding him taking Torres' waste pickup route, the report says.

Police say the confrontation escalated when Torres went to his car and took out a 13-inch knife. The argument then turned physical, and, in all the chaos, Torres eventually stabbed Allen.

Torres now faces second degree murder charges.