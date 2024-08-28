Police ID parents killed in murder-suicide at Hialeah home where 3-year-old son found safe

Police have identified the man and woman who were found dead in a Hialeah apartment Tuesday following an apparent murder-suicide.

Hialeah Police revealed on Wednesday that Clifford Renard Murray III, 28, and Rosemary Gutierrez, 27, were in a relationship and living together with their 3-year-old son.

The toddler is safe after he was found in the Hialeah apartment 605 West 68th Street, along with the bodies of his parents, around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

"It's obviously tragic, it's something that we don't want to deal with," Hialeah Police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said.

Hialeah Police said they responded to a domestic-related incident at the home, after Gutierrez's sister went to the apartment because she hadn't heard from her in days.

When she went to the front door and knocked, no one answered, but she heard her nephew crying inside and called police.

Officers had to force their way inside the apartment. When inside, they found the two bodies.

The boy was found uninjured, but taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said. Neighbors said he was dirty and offered water.

A Ring camera captured someone bringing him a stuffed animal. An earlier Ring video showed Gutierrez appearing to bring home a Happy Meal late Friday night.

A short time later, around midnight Saturday, neighbors remembered hearing gunshots.

"Bam-bam-bam, so fast, you know, and I was scared because I was thinking like somebody was knock my door," said neighbor Maily Betancourt.

Betancourt and other neighbors said they did not call authorities because they weren't sure where the shots were coming from.

Police have not revealed how long the toddler may have been alone, or when his parents died.

"We're still in the process of interviewing maybe neighbors, someone else. We still need to check cellphone usage and things like that, so we can have a better understanding of when the incident occurred. But obviously the child was inside of the home at the time that this occurred, so for us, right now our priority is going to be the child," Rodriguez said.

The boy is in the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Neighbors told NBC6 the man and woman were a very quiet couple who lived there for several years and kept to themselves.

"It's sad, that's the last thing that we want here or anywhere else, it's our duty right now to conclude this investigation so we can bring closure to the family," Rodriguez said. "The only thing we can do for the child right now is to pray that he doesn't have to remember this day."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.