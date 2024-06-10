Police identify gunman who killed woman, her 4-year-old son in murder-suicide outside Chase Bank

Police have identified the gunman who shot and killed a woman and her 4-year-old son before turning the gun on himself outside a Chase Bank in West Kendall.

The shooter was identified as 41-year-old Michael Andres Pineda Lozano.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Odalys Bancroft, 43, was in a minivan with her son when she pulled up to the bank's ATM and was in line. Lozano then pulled up next to her in an SUV and opened fire, killing the her and the boy.

Police said he then killed himself.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to police, Lozano was Bancroft's ex-boyfriend.

“There were some concerns about him, but nothing that stuck out like this," said Bancroft's brother, Michael Trujillo. "They were going through a breakup, but no signs that I was aware of that there was fear like that."

Odalys Bancroft and Theofore Couto

Trujillo says his sister was kind-hearted and empathetic.

She was the director of regulatory affairs at Jackson Health System. She joined the hospital system in 2015, beginning her career as a clinical staff nurse, and eventually worked in leadership roles at Holtz Children’s Hospital.

Her son, Theodore Couto, 4, was known as Teddy, and recently graduated from PreK-4. He would have turned five next month.

Video of the incident, obtained by NBC6, was filmed by a witness at a Chase Bank in the area of Bird Road and 152nd Avenue. NBC6 paused the video before the gunshot.

“Never in a million years would I expect anything like this to happen,” Trujillo said. “I just cant imagine any situation that would bring a normal person to do this sort of thing to a woman and her child."

Teddy’s father was at the scene Friday, frantic, as police tried to console him. NBC6 reached out to Teddy’s father and his family and they do not want to comment at this time.

A GoFundMe page has been created to support Odalys and Theodore's family.