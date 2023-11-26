Police identify man killed in a shooting while inside his car in Tamarac

Police identify man killed in a shooting while in his car in Tamarac

Broward Sheriff's Office Deputies released the identity of the victim shot and killed on Wednesday while sitting in his car in Tamarac as 21-year-old Mateo Delgado.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. near the 7000 block of Northwest 79th Avenue in Tamarac. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Delgado suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead on the scene, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Detectives said after the Delgado was shot inside the vehicle, he drove away but crashed into a pole. Deputies say the investigation continues as they try to find the suspect responsible.

Delgado crashed in the Bonaire at Woodmont neighborhood off Northwest 78th Street, detectives said. People who live in the neighborhood were stunned after finding out about a deadly shooting.

"We're like, what happened? He said someone got shot, and we're like, what do you mean? He's like, someone got shot,” Gianna Conte said.

Jenna Hartglass and her friends came outside, not knowing if the shooter or shooters were still around, but they did notice the vehicle.

"The front of his car is destroyed and down below you can see a yellow body bag,” Hartglass said. "I was scared because we were inside and didn't hear anything, and then when I found out they didn't know who shot him, I was terrified, that's kind of scary."

People who live in the neighborhood said it’s normally quiet, which leaves them feeling uneasy.

"Nothing really much happens around here so I was surprised,” Hartglass said.

BSO Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.