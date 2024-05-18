Police identify man shot and killed at Lauderhill restaurant

Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed on Friday night outside a Lauderhill restaurant.

Lauderhill Police officers responded after 7 p.m. to Lallo's at 1400 North State Road 7 for a disturbance, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the rear of the business, officials said.

Police have identified the victim as 29-year-old Shondel Brathwaite.

Paramedics transported him to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Brathwaite got into an argument with an unknown subject before the shooting.

The motive is unknown and there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).