Police Identify Man Shot and Killed Inside Miami-Dade Walmart

Police have identified a man who was shot and killed inside a Miami-Dade Walmart over the weekend.

Matthew Brown, 36, was killed in the Saturday morning shooting in the store at 8400 Coral Way in Westchester, Miami-Dade Police officials said Monday.

Investigators said Brown and another man were in an isolated part of the store when they got into some sort of argument. The argument escaled and the man shot Brown, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified or arrested the man who fired the weapon, but he stayed at the store and was questioned.

Police said no other injuries were reported. Witnesses said the shooting sent customers running for the exits.

"We are shocked and saddened by today's incident and will do everything possible to assist police in their investigation. We're grateful for their swift response, and our hearts go out to those affected by the events of this morning," Walmart said in a statement.

Homicide detectives are still investigating the shooting, police said.