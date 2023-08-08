Police identify man who died after shooting, car crash in Fort Lauderdale

Officials are investigating a shooting and a car crash Tuesday that left one man dead in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Police confirmed the victim's identity as 29-year-old Devin Ling.

According to police, the incident happened shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1500 block of NW 3rd Court and found evidence of a shooting.

Shortly after, there was a car crash at the intersection of Broward Blvd and NW 7th Avenue.

Officers determined one of the passengers was shot and it appeared the driver was attempting to take the victim to Broward Health Medical Center when the crash occurred.

Images captured by NBC6 showed a black vehicle mangled, being towed from the scene of the crash with an apparent bullet hole and another gray vehicle also being towed.

"I was in the store with a customer and heard a loud boom, so when I went outside to look I saw the car and then another car flying to Walgreens," said one witness, Chris Jones. "I didn't see the crash, but I saw a woman jump out of the car yelling for help and said her boyfriend was shot."

FLFR transported the victim, since identified as Ling, to BHMC where he was pronounced dead.

Broward Blvd was shutdown for several hours due to the investigation, but later reopened to traffic.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the FLPD or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.