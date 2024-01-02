Police identify men killed in Miami Gardens elevator shootout

Police have identified the two men who died following a shootout in a Miami Gardens building last week.

According to officials, multiple units responded at around 2:10 p.m. Friday to 18350 NW 2nd Ave., where office spaces and a Bank of America are located.

The two men were going up an elevator and got into an argument, according to Miami Gardens Police. As the elevator opened up to the fifth floor, one of the men started shooting and the other exchanged fire.

Both of the men were airlifted to Aventura Hospital in critical condition, where they later died, police said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Officials identified 28-year-old Darien Joseph Ahwee as the victim and 20-year-old Jason Jackson Marcellus as the subject.

The motive was unknown. Police said there were multiple witnesses and the scene is still under investigation.