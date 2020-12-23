Pembroke Pines

Police Identify Pilot, Passengers Hospitalized in Pembroke Pines Small Plane Crash

Among the three injured passengers were 32-year-old Joseph Isaac, 11-year-old Jocelyn Isaac and 6-year-old Jason Isaac

Pembroke Pines Police have identified the four passengers who were hospitalized after a plane crash near North Perry Airport last Thursday, which included two children.

According to authorities, 37-year-old Jason Sorrel was piloting the single-engine SOCATA TB10 Tobago when it went down shortly after leaving the airport.

Among the three others injured were 32-year-old Joseph Isaac, 11-year-old Jocelyn Isaac and 6-year-old Jason Isaac. Police have not revealed the relationship between the three passengers.

The plane went down around 4:30 p.m. last Thursday, in the area of Pembroke Road and University Drive, not far from North Perry Airport.

“The occupants were already outside of the airplane upon emergency personnel arriving. They did suffer injuries,” said Captain Al Xiques, spokesperson for the Pembroke Pines Police Department, on the day of the crash. There is still no word on their conditions.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.

