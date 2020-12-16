Suspect Wanted in Random Attack on Elderly Man in Miami Beach in Custody: Police

Miami Beach Police said a man they were looking for in connection with a random attack on an elderly man that was caught on camera was in custody Wednesday.

Reginal Sebastian Huff Jr., 26, had been wanted for the incident that happened the morning of Nov. 21 in front of the Walgreens at 1011 Alton Road, police said Wednesday.

Hours later, officials confirmed that Huff was taken into custody in West Palm Beach on unrelated charges.

UPDATE: MBPD has identified Reginald Huff as the subject wanted in connection to the attack of a 70-year-old man on 11/21.



Video released by police showed the suspect approach the 70-year-old man and punch him from behind, knocking him to the ground before the suspect walked away.

A good Samaritan went to help the elderly man while a passerby filmed the suspect walking away from the scene, police said.

"I saw you man, why'd you do that?" the passerby asks the suspect in the video.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated for a broken nose, injuries to his hands and bruising throughout his body.

Police said Huff is homeless and frequents the Flamingo Park area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 305-673-7900.