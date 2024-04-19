Police identify suspects in custody after burglary at Saw Lee home led to chase on Palmetto Expressway

Two teenagers and a 20-year-old are behind bars, after officials said they allegedly tried to burglarize cars at rapper Swae Lee's home and led police on a chase on the Palmetto Expressway.

Police responded to a residence in the 7800 block of Southwest 83rd Court, where the suspects arrived in a Dodge Charger and jumped a fence to burglarize some vehicles.

According to an arrest report, one of the men was dressed in a light blue track suit and the other had a khaki hoodie. Both were wearing ski masks.

One of the men grabbed the right side of his front pocket area, which caused the homeowner to fear for his life. He then discharged one round to the ground from his firearm and the two suspects then jumped back over the fence and fled in the Charger, the arrest report said.

Investigators said Kenneth Ervin, 18, was spotted behind the wheel during the dangerous pursuit.

Kenneth Ervin, Payton Pierre and Kamari Jackson

Kamari Jackson, 20, and Payton Pierre, 18 were also in the car.

Jackson allegedly entered the driver's side of an unlocked Jeep Wrangler belonging to another victim and took an unknown amount of money, the report said.

Pierre allegedly attempted to make entry into a black Rolls Royce SUV belonging to the homeowner by pulling on the passenger side door handle, but could not gain entry, the report said.

He then allegedly entered a Volkswagen SUV which was rented the other victim via the drivers side door, but no

property was taken.

Police later found the vehicle traveling northbound on the Palmetto Expressway, and Florida Highway Patrol troopers were able to disable the vehicle near Northwest 74th Street.

The trooper's car was damaged and so was the rear and passenger side of the Charger.

Ervin and Pierre were subsequently taken into custody, the arrest report said, but Jackson bailed out of the car and was apprehended by Virginia Gardens Police.

All three men were transported to the Kendall police station for questioning and all reserved their rights to remain silent, the arrest report said.

They were all charged accordingly and then transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional

Center.

No injuries were reported in the incident.