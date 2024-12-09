Police identify teens in custody after 15-year-old was shot, killed in South Miami

Two teens have been detained after a 15-year-old was gunned down outside a business and apartment building in South Miami Sunday following a dispute.

Police have identified the teens as 19-year-old Javari Omarion Jones and 18-year-old Quinton Lenard Mayo.

Javari Omarion Jones and Quinton Lenard Mayo

Police say at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, there was some kind of argument outside an apartment complex at SW 64th Street and 59th Place in South Miami.

Detectives told NBC6 the argument involved 15-year-old Nolan King the two other men.

"The subjects were known to the victim. They were here at this location together," said Miami-Dade Police Det. Andre Martin.

According to police, officers got a call about the shooting and a possible white Nissan Maxima fleeing the scene.

While on their way to the call Sunday, a car matching the description was seen traveling southbound on SW 62nd Avenue and then turned onto 72nd Street, an arrest report said.

When police tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver of the Maxima sped and tried to flee. The driver also ran a red light before entering the SR-836 southbound onramp.

A police chase ensued until ultimately the car got stuck in heavy traffic near South Dixie Highway and SW 104th street and both occupants fled on foot, the report said.

Police chased the suspects on foot until they were both apprehended by officers.

Both teens were detained without further incident.

King was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue where he died from his injuries.