Police identify twins found unresponsive on I-95 and mother who jumped off highway

Miami-Dade police have identified the two young twins who died after they were found unresponsive inside a car along I-95 near Golden Glades, as well as their mother who jumped off the highway when authorities arrived on Friday.

Investigators are conducting a death investigation, but the manner and cause of death will be determined by the autopsy results conducted by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The three-year-old fraternal twins, a girl and boy, have been identified as Milendhet and Milendhere G. Napoleon-Cadet.

When police arrived on the scene Friday, they saw a woman -- officially identified as the twins' mother Shirlene Napoleon Alcime -- jump off the ramp onto the Tri-Rail tracks below, MDPD said. This is reportedly being investigated as a suicide attempt.

Police say the 42-year-old mother fell from a considerable height and was critically injured. She is being treated at HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, where she remained in critical condition on Sunday.

Family told NBC6 they were devastated and shocked about what happened. They previously identified both the twins and mother, ahead of MDPD's official identification.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.