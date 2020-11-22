Police Identify Victim in Fatal Miami Beach Stabbing

Police have made one arrest and identified the victim of a fatal stabbing that took place in Miami Beach early Saturday morning.

24-year-old Keyon Wilds is facing charges for his involvement in the stabbing of 30-year-old Valerie Garcon, who was pronounced deceased by Miami Beach fire rescue close to 3 a.m. Saturday.

The incident took place in the area of 7th Street and Collins Avenue, where witnesses told police they saw an altercation break out between five people. One woman said she saw a female attack a man, presumably Garcon, with broken glass.

Police say that the group of suspects, including two men and two women, fled east on 7th Street, turned north on Ocean Court and entered the Beacon Hotel at 720 Ocean Drive through the north side emergency exit.

By studying the hotel's surveillance footage, investigators were able to track down and arrest Wilds, who confessed to being involved in the altercation that resulted in Garcon's death.

Wilds told police that the incident had started after Garcon had "disrespected" the two women in the group, who Wilds identified as his family members.

He was arrested without incident and taken into custody.