Police Identify Victims, Gunman in Miami Lakes Murder-Suicide That Left 5 Dead

Police have identified the victims and the gunman involved in a murder-suicide shooting at a Miami Lakes home that left five people dead last week.

The bodies of the five people were found Friday morning at the home in the 14800 block of Northwest 87th Court.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to the home after a relative said she was trying to contact family members but wasn't getting a response.

Officers entered the home and found two men and three women who'd been shot to death, officials said.

One man had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Monday, police identified that gunman as 24-year-old Dhani Aguilar. His mother, 54-year-old Yoanka Aguilar, was one of his victims.

Family Photos Yoanka Aguilar and Dhani Aguilar

Two other victims, 24-year-old Beatriz Ferrer David and 58-year-old Barbara David Ballesteros, were also identified by police.

The identity of the fifth victim, a man, wasn't released.

Police haven't said how David and Ballesteros were connected to Yoanka and Dhani Aguilar but a neighbor told NBC 6 that one of the victims was Dhani Aguilar's wife who had recently arrived from Cuba.

The neighbor said Dhani Aguilar had been suffering from mental issues.

A woman and her adult son are among the five people killled in a murder-suicide shooting at a home in Miami Lakes, family members said. NBC 6's Ryan Nelson reports