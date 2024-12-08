Police identify woman who was found dead on I-95

Police have identified the woman whose body was found on Interstate 95 on Saturday in Northeast Miami-Dade.

According to police, the woman was 22-year-old Nahomi Valentina Cittadini.

At 6:03 a.m., Miami-Dade police said they got several calls about two people arguing in the area of northbound I-95 just north of Ives Dairy Road.

"Multiple people were calling actually as they were driving by saying that people were arguing on the side of the road," Det. Luis Sierra, of the Miami-Dade Police Department, said.

Florida Highway Patrol responded and found Cittadini dead in the grass between the highway and on-ramp, police said.

NBC6 was on scene shortly before Cittadini's body was found. Video shows that she was unclothed, and authorities said a piece of clothing was found next to her.

Later Saturday, police said a person was detained in connection to the gruesome discovery, after they led them on a chase and crashed into other drivers in Miramar.

The homicide bureau took over the investigation, combing the scene and working to figure out how she died. Police said they hope nearby cameras will help with the investigation.

"Right now its hard to determine what caused the injuries to the deceased female," Sierra said.

At around 2:45 p.m., officers pursued a black BMW SUV going north on Interstate 75, police said, stating over police scanner that it was a vehicle sought in a murder investigation.

The driver exited I-75 onto Miramar Parkway eastbound and ended up crashing into at least one other vehicle at Red Road, police said. They tried to run away from the collision, but were soon caught.

The name of the person in custody and their role in the woman's death was not immediately clear.