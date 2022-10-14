Police in Margate Searching for Teen Who's Been Missing for Over a Week

Police in Margate are searching for an endangered teen girl who's been missing for more than a week.

Angelica Marie Goodwin, 17, left her home in the 6900 block of West Atlantic Boulevard on Oct. 6 and hasn't returned, police said.

Goodwin is 5-foot-4 or 5-foot-5, about 135 pounds, with brown eyes and short black curly hair, and was last seen wearing black joggers, a black t-shirt, and red Champion slides.

Margate Police

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.