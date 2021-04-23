Police in Miami Gardens Investigating Homicide

Police in Miami Gardens are investigating a homicide that occurred early Friday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound at NW 215th Street and NW 2nd Avenue at 3:30 a.m. The victim, Justin Jamal Jackson, was taken to a nearby hospital. Officials said he later succumbed to the injury and died.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

An initial investigation revealed Jackson had left a local club with some friends prior to the shooting. When they exited the parking lot, they were followed by the suspect's vehicle.

When Jackson crossed NW 177th Street on NW 2nd Avenue, occupants in the suspect's vehicle began shooting. Jackson drove north and pulled over at NW 215th Street and NW 2nd Avenue where emergency personnel were called, according to a news release.

The Miami Gardens Police Department is offering a reward for up to $5,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 305-471-TIPS.