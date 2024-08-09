Lauderhill

Police investigate 4-car crash in Lauderhill

By Niko Clemmons

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a crash involving four vehicles in Lauderhill Thursday night.

The crash happened on Northwest 31st Avenue and 16th Street.

Police shut down part of the road to traffic as they investigated. Several people were at the crash site when police and paramedics arrived.

Lina Hankerson, who lives on 32nd Street, said she heard the crash from inside her home and drove over to see what happened.

“I'm totally affected seeing this tragedy and knowing the grief that four different families are going to have to deal with, it's devastating,” Hankerson said.

NBC6 reached out to Lauderhill Police for more information.

