Police Investigate After 3-Year-Old Drowns in Homestead

Police are investigating after a 3-year-old drowned in Homestead Friday night.

Divers responded after 6 p.m. to the 600 block of NE 21st Avenue.

The child was pronounced dead at Homestead Hospital, officials said.

It's unclear where the child drowned and what led up to it.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.