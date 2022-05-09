Police Investigate After Man Shot, Killed in Miami Gardens Neighborhood

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday in a Miami Gardens neighborhood.

The shooting happened before 3:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of NW 200th Street. Miami Gardens Police officers found a man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

Police said they detained a subject but did not give further details.

Residents declined to go on camera but told NBC 6 that the neighborhood is calm and quiet, and people look out for each other.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.